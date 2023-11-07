Man who hid cameras in U of U bathrooms sentenced

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A man who placed hidden cameras in gender-neutral bathrooms at the University of Utah in November of last year will spend 55 days in Salt Lake County Jail after he pleaded guilty to the crime in September.

On Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, Frederick William Weitze, 33, was sentenced to 90 days in jail but was awarded 35 days for time served.

BACKGROUND: Suspect identified in University of Utah hidden camera case

Weitze was charged with several misdemeanor charges of voyeurism, third-degree felony identity fraud, third-degree felony burglary, second-degree felony of producing or transferring a false identification document, two counts of third-degree felony identity fraud, and third-degree felony possession or forgery of writing/device.

Weitze accepted a plea deal in September finding him guilty of only one count of identity fraud and four misdemeanor counts of voyeurism. The rest of the charges were dismissed without prejudice.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

ABC4 Breaking News Alerts

Weitze was arrested nearly a year ago after he stole the identity of a coworker to get into the large gym in the Student Life Center on the University of Utah campus. Weitze claimed he was a University Alumni and hid cameras in bathrooms on all three levels of the gym. In truth, Weitze was not a University of Utah student, staff or faculty member.

The cameras, which were found taped under a sink in a gender-neutral bathroom, were to record bathroom visitors.

In a letter to victims filed in court documents, Weitze said his decision was “unspeakable” and that he was sorry for what he had done.

“I understand that sorry is not enough,” wrote Weitze in his letter. “What I did to you and the others that day may have completely violated your trust in the basic community privacy rights you should always have in any society. For that, I am truly sorry for breaking that trust and to let you know directly from me and my support group of my efforts to ensure nothing like this ever happens again.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.