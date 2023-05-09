Man hid dead father in freezer so he could talk to him

Dutch man's house in Landgraaf - News Scan

A pensioner stored the body of his deceased 101-year-old father in the freezer for over a year so “he could talk to him”.

‌The 82-year-old man told a local newspaper in the Netherlands that, “I did not want to let him go, or I would miss him".

‌De Limburger newspaper reported that the man put his father into cold storage after he died of natural causes 18 months ago.

The corpse was discovered in the town of Landgraaf after a family doctor raised concerns about the father’s health.

‌Police do not suspect the son of killing his father but are investigating whether a crime has been committed.

‌If he was convicted of hiding the body, he could face up to two years in prison or a fine. He has been questioned but not been arrested.

‌“We are currently investigating this person's death and why the remains were placed in a freezer. In the interest of the investigation, we are not making any statements about the relationship between the residents of the building at this time,” police said.

‌Council officials who visited the home were reported as saying it was a “mess” and gave the son a week to clean it up.

‌A neighbour told the AD newspaper that he had not seen the father in 25 years and that he had last spoken to the son, who has owned the house he shared with his father since 1967, a week and a half ago.

‌The neighbour said the son’s wife died in 1997 and he has a daughter.

‌“He didn’t look well the last time I spoke to him,” he said.

‌"I've lived here for more than twenty years, but I've never seen the grandfather," said another resident.

‌The son is known for feeding the local cats, according to AD, and his father was known as “'Juupske'.

