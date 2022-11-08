Man hid wife’s body in freezer in 2019, WA cops say. Now he’s been arrested in Europe

A man is accused of killing his wife in 2019 and hiding her body in a freezer in their apartment before fleeing the U.S., authorities in Washington said.

Now, three years after he was first charged with first-degree murder, Wahid Kashify has been arrested in Europe, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said in a Nov. 7 Facebook post.

His wife, Arezu Kashify, was first reported missing by a friend who had not seen her in four days, deputies said.

The day his wife was last seen, May 26, 2019, Wahid Kashify dropped their children at a friend’s house, telling them his wife had packed her things and left, deputies said.

Kashify told the people caring for his children that he or his wife would be back to get them, but no one showed up and neither parent could be reached, deputies said.

Their friends then contacted Child Protective Services.

Investigators learned Kashify had boarded a plane to Dubai on May 28, 2019, deputies said.

When authorities did an initial sweep of the family’s apartment to look for someone who could have been “in immediate need of help,” they couldn’t find anyone in “obvious need of assistance,” deputies said.

Investigators then conducted a search warrant on Kashify’s car and the apartment, authorities said.

In the apartment, investigators said they found his wife’s body in the false bottom of a chest freezer.

Kashify was then charged with first-degree murder in the death of his wife.

But his whereabouts were unknown for years until investigators arrested him on Oct. 29 as he left a locker room of a volleyball tournament in Europe, deputies said.

Kashify could fight extradition back to the U.S., which could be a lengthy court process, deputies said.

If you are experiencing domestic violence and need someone to talk to, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline for support at 1-800-799-7233 or text “START” to 88788.

