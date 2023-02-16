Man hides a video camera in women’s restroom to record coworkers, Miami-Dade cops say

A man is behind bars Wednesday after he admitted to hiding a video camera in a women’s restroom to record his coworkers at a business in Miami-Dade County, authorities say.

Ronny Jose Barbera Quintero faces four counts of video voyeurism, county court records show. On Wednesday, a judge ordered the 39-year-old to stay away from four victims.

On Monday, officers arrived to 11555 NW 124th St., an address listed as Ricoma Embroidery Machines, after an employee found a small surveillance camera inside a women’s bathroom, Medley police said in a news release. According to investigators, the footage shows Barbera Quintero setting up the small camera underneath the sink and facing the toilet, where it recorded at least four victims.

When Barbera Quintero learned that his camera had been found, police say he fled unexpectedly. A be-on-the-lookout (BOLO) alert was later issued for Barbera Quinteros’ vehicle and he was spotted driving on U.S. 27, where he was tracked down by authorities and placed in handcuffs.

Police say Barbera Quintero admitted to placing the camera on Sunday to capture a couple who was rumored to be having “relationships” in the bathroom.

This case is still being investigated for more potential victims, according to Medley police.

“We encourage the public to be vigilant when using restrooms in workplaces and in the public,” added Medley police spokesperson Deglys Chavarria.