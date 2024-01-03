Man hiding from cops in stranger’s home bribes kids with $100 to keep quiet, KY cops say

A Kentucky man accused of breaking into apartments and assaulting officers tried to bribe children into not giving up his whereabouts, the Christian County Sheriff’s Office said in a Jan 2. Facebook post.

Officers responded to a call Dec. 30 about a man trespassing at a Hopkinsville residence, deputies said.

The 34-year-old suspect, who had previously been accused of trespassing in that apartment complex, fled from the home when officers arrived by jumping out of a second-story window, authorities said.

The man hid in a nearby apartment, where he was let in by children who were present, deputies said. He offered the children $100 if they did not tell the authorities where he was hiding, according to deputies.

Witnesses led officers to the man, who resisted arrest by assaulting the officers, deputies said.

He was transported to the Christian County Jail. According to deputies, he faces eight charges, including trespassing, burglary, evading and assault.

