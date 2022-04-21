Man with high blood pressure chokes wife to death for serving him salty food

An Indian man suffering from high blood pressure turned himself in a day after allegedly choking his wife to death for serving him salty food.



The incident occurred at the couple’s home in Bhayandar East, Mira Bhayandar, India, at around 9 a.m. last Friday.



Authorities said an argument erupted between Nikesh Ghag, 46, a computer operator at the Bank of Maharashtra, Dahisar East, Mumbai, and his wife Nirmala, 40, after she served him a salty sabudana khichdi (sago hotchpotch) for breakfast.



Usually consisting of sago pearls, peanuts, potatoes, spices and seasonings, sabudana khichdi is a popular dish prepared during the Navratri fasting season in India.



Ghag and Nirmala took their argument into their bedroom where he began beating her. Chinmayee, their 12-year-old son, begged his father to stop attacking his mother. The boy told the police that his mother tried to fight back but that his father was too strong.



The man allegedly strangled his wife with his bare hands to the point of unconsciousness. After falling to the floor, Ghag then grabbed a nylon rope and choked her to death. The man reportedly fled the scene after the murder.



The boy immediately ran to his maternal uncle, Prabhakar Gurav, and grandmother to report the incident. Gurav rushed Nirmala to the Pandit Bhimsen Joshi Civic Hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.



Senior Police Inspector (PI) Milind Desai of the Navghar police station said the boy told officers everything that occurred during the incident.



Gurav told police that his sister and brother-in-law were constantly fighting over domestic issues over the past two weeks. He added that Ghag had been fasting before the incident.



Ghag turned himself in to the authorities the following day at the Navghar police station. He told the police that he found the food salty, and the fight escalated after an argument ensued with Nirmala.



“We have arrested Ghag for murder under Section 302 of the IPC and when produced before the Thane court, the accused has been remanded to police custody,” authorities said.







