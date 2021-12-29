Man hired babysitters to treat him like a baby, change his diaper, Louisiana cops say

A 31-year-old man on probation in a human trafficking case is in jail again, this time for trying to recruit babysitters to treat him like a child and change his diapers, according to the Louisiana State Police.

Investigators say Rutledge Deas IV of Metairie called the arrangement “alternative therapy.” Metairie is part of the New Orleans metro area.

“Deas was posing as a younger man with special needs and hiring babysitters who he would pay to change his diaper and treat him like a child,” police said in a news release.

Deas was accused of doing the same thing in November 2019, when he was originally arrested as part of a Special Victims Unit human trafficking investigation, police said.

“In December of 2020, Deas plead guilty to the charges related to this investigation and was placed on probation,” police said.

“On December 20, 2021, detectives began a second investigation after learning of a text message, sent by Deas, which exhibited similar behaviors,” police said. “In the message, Deas indicated that he was engaged in ‘alternative therapy’ and offered to pay the victim to change his diapers.”

Deas also tried using “the victim to solicit other babysitters to care for him while he again posed as a younger man with special needs,” police said.

He was arrested at his home on Dec. 23 and charged with one count of human trafficking and one count of attempted human trafficking, police said. He was booked into the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

“The investigation remains ongoing with the possibility of additional victims,” police said.

5-foot invasive snake found living in man’s newly purchased sofa, Florida cops say

Mix-up at Lowe’s refund desk sees grandpa’s ashes put on store shelf, Maine cops say

Police stop van they thought was stolen in Georgia — and find flock of sheep inside