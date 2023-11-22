Man hired to clean Municipal Courts Building charged with carrying gun inside

A man who worked for a private contractor hired to clean inside the Municipal Courts Building is facing charges for carrying a gun inside the building.

According to the criminal complaint, a police officer working in the building noticed the nighttime cleaning person, identified as Dearron Tyrone Peoples Jr., had a large bulge on his right hip when he leaned over to use the phone.

The officer asked Peoples if he had a firearm on him multiple times, which he denied, although he said he owned one and had a license to carry. The officer told Peoples if he had a gun on him, he could lock it up in the office.

The officer could see the outline of the pistol handle through his jacket when Peoples started to walk away after the conversation, the complaint said.

According to court documents, the officer followed Peoples to the janitor’s closet on the first floor. The door was slightly open, and when the officer pushed it open fully, he could see that the pistol was no longer on Peoples’ hip.

The officer asked where the gun went, and Peoples denied having it. The officer said he saw the firearm and knew it was on his person.

Peoples admitted that the gun was in an open box sitting on top of several other boxes.

Peoples later told the officer that he didn’t go through security and that his boss said he could walk right into the building.

Peoples is facing one count of possession of a firearm or other dangerous weapon in a court facility.

