Man hired for home improvements hides a camera inside woman’s closet, DC police say

A woman spotted a hidden camera inside her closet where she gets dressed and called police, authorities in Washington, DC say.

Now a contractor who she previously hired for home improvements and remodeling work is accused of setting up the mini camera in the home located a mile away from the U.S. Capitol, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Eddy Giron, 41, of Hyattsville, Maryland, was arrested on Oct. 26, four months after the camera was discovered in late June, MPD said in a news release.

He is facing a charge of voyeurism, police say.

A review of the camera’s footage revealed Giron “clearly” setting it up in the closet, according to a police report.

Authorities did not specify when Giron was hired to do work on the woman’s home, where another resident lives, according to the police report. The second resident also gets dressed in the closet, police wrote in the report.

Giron works as a self-employed contractor, according to the release.

Information about whether he has an attorney was not immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with additional information, or those who believe they may be a victim, to contact them at 202-727-9099.

Hyattsville is about 7 miles northeast of Washington, DC.

