Man hires hitman to kill his ex-girlfriend, Illinois cops say. ‘Cold blooded murder’

A woman was found dead inside a vehicle in what Illinois authorities are calling a murder-for-hire shooting, news reports say.

Two men, including the woman’s ex-boyfriend, have now reportedly been arrested following the Friday, Sept. 22, shooting in North Chicago.

Police said Seferino Calihua-Rodriguez, 35, was upset when his relationship ended, and he hired Misael Chavarin-Plazola, 26, to kill his ex-girlfriend, according to WMAQ.

Chavarin-Plazola is accused of executing the murder-for-hire plot as the woman returned to her vehicle parked in a driveway, police told WFLD. The woman was shot in the car, police say, and a second person was shot at but not struck, according to WFLD.

Police have not publicly identified the woman who was killed.

Chavarin-Plazola was arrested Friday and Calihua-Rodriguez was arrested Saturday, Patch.com reported.

The publication reported the ex-boyfriend was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and solicitation of murder-for-hire. The accused hitman also reportedly faces murder and attempted murder charges.

They are due in court Tuesday, WGN reported.

The killing was called “one of the most calculated and cold-blooded murders we’ve ever seen,” Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said in a statement posted on Facebook.