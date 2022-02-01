Man with a history of creating standoffs in Orrington arrested following most recent one

Jan. 31—An Orrington man with a history of causing standoffs was arrested Sunday night following an all-day standoff with local police.

Around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, a Penobscot County Sheriff's deputy was driving on Johnson Mill Road when he came across a van off the road occupied by Stephen Nason, 36. Nason had two active felony warrants for domestic assault and locked himself inside the van, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office.

After a supervisor and family member attempted to assist the deputy in getting Nason to leave the vehicle and surrender, he exited the vehicle with a knife against his throat, officials said. He later got into the family member's vehicle, drove to their home and barricaded himself in a room.

Maine State Police responded with its tactical and crisis negotiation teams, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said, following failed negotiations with Nason for him to surrender.

He was eventually arrested around 8:20 p.m., taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center with minor injuries and taken to Penobscot County Jail, officials said.

Nason is charged with creating a standoff, obstructing government administration, refusing to submit to arrest and violating a condition of release, all misdemeanor crimes, according to the Penobscot County District Attorney's office.

He was on bail for a felony domestic violence assault charge filed in October 2020.

Nason has a history of causing standoffs with law enforcement in Orrington. He was arrested following incidents in Orrington in 2011, 2012, 2017 and 2019, according to the Bangor Daily News archives. His long criminal history also includes convictions for domestic violence assault, theft, criminal trespass and bail violations.

Superior Court Justice William Anderson set Nason's bail Monday at $10,000. Nason was not asked to enter pleas to the charges. He is expected to be held without bail until a hearing can be scheduled on the motion to revoke his bail on the domestic violence assault charge.

Nason is next due in court April 12 for the charges stemming from the standoff.

Johnson Mill Road, between Clark Falls Road and 691 Johnson Mill Road, was closed during the standoff, according to Orrington Fire & Rescue.