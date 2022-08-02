Man with history of peeping accused of recording woman in NH bathroom stall

A man with a history of peeping on unsuspecting women was arrested on a warrant stemming from a May incident where he allegedly recorded a woman in a bathroom stall.

Travis Demers, 24, of Manchester, NH, was taken into custody on Saturday, and was arraigned in Salem District Court on Tuesday on one count of violation of privacy.

Demers, is a registered sex offender, and was held without bail in Rockingham County Jail while awaiting arraignment.

Police allege that on May 30, Demers recorded a woman while she was using a bathroom stall at a business on Mall Road in Salem. The victim confronted Demers, who had stuck his cell phone under the stall divider, and gave a detailed description to responding officers, according to law enforcement officials.

Officer Matt Fitzgerald reviewed surveillance video of the incident, Salem Police say, and noticed Demers hanging around the vicinity of the woman’s restroom. Officer Fitzgerald was able to obtain a partial plate of the suspect’s car and narrowed it down to Demers, according to police.

The Hampstead Police Department also assisted with the investigation.

