Man hit with almost $90,000 bill after serious car accident despite having insurance

When Mark Gottlieb was hit by another car while driving in January of 2019, he damaged four vertebrae and smashed several teeth.

"A car basically came out of nowhere. I thought I was going to die," he told, "CBS This Morning."

His Geico Car Insurance plan covered $250,000 of medical care. After physical therapy and other treatments that Geico covered, Gottlieb needed spinal surgery. He didn't pre-clear the surgery with his medical insurer, Aetna, because he thought he would be covered by the money left in his Geico plan. But the hospital and surgeon's bills totaled over $700,000.

"It was no pain compared to when the bills came," he said.

Geico negotiated both bills down substantially and paid more than $150,000 towards Gottleib's charges, before his plan was exhausted, leaving him on the hook for about $90,000 for the surgeon's bill.

"I figured a quarter-million dollars is a lot of insurance. I just, it didn't make any sense how that could happen," Gottlieb said.

He submitted the surgeon bill's balance to Aetna. Aetna told CBS News that it offered to pay the standard rate of care under Gottlieb's policy. But because the surgeon and his office were out of network, he would still owe over $4,000 to meet his deductible. So he withdrew his request for Aetna's coverage.

After this experience, he fears seeking any additional treatment to help with his existing back pain, even from an in-network doctor.

"I am doing absolutely nothing. I'll take extra strength, Tylenol. You know the last thing I want to see happen is I go to the doctor regarding this, and I end up getting some humongous bill. I have a huge fear because of what happened," he said.

Dr. Elisabeth Rosenthal, editor-in-chief of Kaiser Health News, told "CBS This Morning" co-host Anthony Mason that health and auto insurance don't work well together after car accidents.

"Well, the first thing to know if you're in an accident and you have personal injury protection insurance through an auto insurer, that kicks in first, and that pays the first part of the bill. But they work really differently, first of all, they have smaller networks, in some states, including New Jersey, they have set rates they pay for procedures. But if the surgeon and the hospital add a few things that aren't on the rate list, they can charge whatever they want. The sky's the limit," Rosenthal said.

Rosenthal recommends that patients get price estimates from their medical facilities if it's not an emergency procedure.

"They should try or at least get it in writing and don't get it, you know, a lot of people will tell me, 'Well, you know, I called the billing office, and they said don't worry.' So you have to get it in writing from the finance office, and then at least you have something to fight with, 'Look, I have an estimate in my hand. So, honor it,'" Rosenthal said.

Hudson Regional Hospital said in a statement that it "charged the state-mandated fee for all applicable services to Mr. Gottlieb, and for the balance of his care, the charges were reasonable."

The surgeon and his office, Bergen Pain Management, have not pursued Gottlieb for the almost $90,000 outstanding bill.

    Less than a week after the federal government announced a travel ban for passenger flights from India and Pakistan for at least 30 day, Ontario's top doctors warn these border restrictions may not go far enough. At a press conference on Monday, Dr. David Williams, Ontario chief medical officer of health, indicated that there have been concerns throughout the pandemic related to importation and spread of COVID-19 from international destinations, especially now that more variants of concern have been identified.

  • Rent Crisis Spirals for Landlords Awaiting $47 Billion in Relief

    (Bloomberg) -- More than a year since Covid-19 lockdowns put millions of apartment dwellers out of work, almost $47 billion in U.S. government rent relief is hitting the streets. For many landlords, it’s coming much too slowly.Joaquin Villanueva, an airport janitor who owns a three-unit rental house in East Boston, had to take out a home-equity loan just to pay the bills. One tenant, eight months behind on rent, vanished one night in March. An unemployed restaurant dish washer in another unit owes $5,000.“I don’t want to lose my house so I’m doing whatever I have to do,” said the El Salvadoran immigrant who wipes the floors at nearby Logan International Airport. “I’m not rich like a Donald Trump.”While the government passed sweeping measures last year to prevent mass homelessness among renters, there was no targeted help for mom-and-pop property owners who provide much of America’s affordable housing. Like their tenants, these landlords are more likely to be nonwhite or to be immigrants using real estate for their economic foothold. Now, mortgage, maintenance and tax bills are piling up, putting landlords in danger of losing their buildings or being forced to sell to wealthier investors hunting for distressed deals.The tens of billions of dollars that Congress allocated for rent relief -- starting in December and then with a second allotment in March -- was supposed to help by covering back rent and unpaid utility bills. But the rollout has been moving at the speed of bureaucracy, which varies from state to state.“The fact that we’re over a year into the pandemic really puts a lot of these landlords at risk,” said Rick Sharga, executive vice president at RealtyTrac, which provides property data for investors.Rent shortfalls have drained owners and tenants of goodwill. But to save themselves, both sides will need to cooperate. Local governments, to prevent fraud, often require long, detailed applications signed by both parties.There’s little data showing what share of landlords are in desperate situations, but it doesn’t take much to fall behind if income stops coming from one tenant in a small building. With each passing month, the problems get bigger and harder to solve.Many landlords don’t qualify for federal Covid-19 mortgage forbearance, because less than a third have mortgages backed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or another federal agency. And local governments can’t afford to forgo property taxes, especially in cities that have been hard-hit by the pandemic.“The long-term concern here, over the course of a few years, is that a growing share of mom and pop landlords will be forced to sell and rents will go up,” said Peter Hepburn, an assistant professor of sociology at Rutgers University who researches housing inequality. “There’s a lot of private equity interest and a real possibility of growing consolidation.”Lincoln Eccles, who owns a 14-unit building in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, New York, says he is flooded with unsolicited phone calls, texts and e-mails from investors. Selling would bring some relief -- the pandemic has put him a year behind on taxes and gas bills. But he’d like to pass the building, acquired by his Jamaican immigrant father, to his first son, born this month.Still, headaches are mounting. One tenant owes more than $40,000 in back rent, five units are empty and Eccles can’t afford to replace or even fix a boiler that broke down again in March. The rent relief program will help only so much. He’s unlikely to get government grants to cover losses from a tenant who left in November owing $96,000.Small owners are getting hit from many directions, said Roy Ho, who runs the Property Owners Association of Greater New York, which has 800 members who are mostly Chinese. Some also have retail businesses or are commercial landlords with stores, nail salons and restaurants now fighting to stay afloat.Some of their residential tenants left the city during the pandemic, leaving vacancies, while others paid late or not at all, Ho said. The situation can get awkward when owners and renters live in the same building.“It’s difficult to have a complete breakdown when one is living upstairs and the other downstairs,” he said. “But because of Covid, they talk less.”Landlords are constrained by government bans from evicting tenants who missed rent during the pandemic. The federal moratorium will expire June 30, unless President Joe Biden extends it again.Some property owners say eviction bans leave them saddled with tenants who were delinquent even before the pandemic. But many renters are in the same boat as landlords with debts mounting, said Cea Weaver, campaign coordinator for Housing Justice For All in New York.“The eviction ban is a blunt instrument, but it’s needed,” Weaver said.Even as the pace of payments pick up, other challenges are looming. The way Congress allocated the money gave an outsize share to smaller states with low renter populations.New York’s $2.4 billion portion of the funds, for instance, is expected to cover less than 80% of back rent, utilities and late fees owed in the state as of March, according to estimates from Moody’s Analytics. In Illinois, it’s just 45%. Vermont, however, gets a roughly $350 million allocation, enough to pay for the state’s need more than nine times over.While Congress provided the Treasury Department with authority to fix any mismatch in funding, the reallocation can’t happen for several more months.Emergency rental assistance has been slow to get to tenants and landlords because it’s a massive undertaking that involves multiple layers of government, said Stockton Williams, the executive director of the National Council of State Housing Agencies.Governments are trying to distribute a pot of money that’s far greater than the roughly $4 billion in rental assistance that some states and cities struggled to dole out last year. Now, they’ll have to comply with regulations that Congress set out over how the money can be spent, along with additional requirements they might have added.“Standing up a brand new program like this that’s very high-touch and has to get out ASAP is really tough,” Williams said. A few states, including Alaska, Kentucky and Virginia, have moved quickly, he said. California and Texas, big states with big allocations, were slow at first but have picked up speed, he said.Brandon McCall had to put his student loans in forbearance and cut back on groceries and other expenses after his condo tenant in Los Angeles fell behind on the $2,050-a-month rent. Now he’s pinning his hopes on the government. The tenant applied for rental assistance in early April, shortly after the city’s relief program began. But as of late last week, there was no answer.“I lose money every month,” McCall said. “And I can’t even buy a place to live in myself.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 'Hidden diabetes': the symptoms you might miss

    One in 10 people over the age of 40 is now living with a diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes in the UK. However, delays to diagnoses caused by missed symptoms, and 12 months of lockdown restrictions, could be creating a ticking timebomb when it comes to our health. A new study undertaken by the University of Exeter revealed that those with Type 2 diabetes wait an average of 2.3 years, and sometimes more than five, before getting diagnosed. The findings, which are based on data from more than 200,000 patients, stress the importance of regularly screening people over the age of 40, who are more at risk of developing the condition. The wait to get diagnosed often leads to delays in getting treatment, which increases the risk of serious complications such as heart disease, strokes or eye problems. Dan Howarth, head of care at charity Diabetes UK, explains the delay could be down to how difficult it is to identify the symptoms of Type 2 diabetes; often they occur slowly, and are easily confused with other conditions. Normal blood sugar levels range between 3.5mmol/L and 6.9mmol/L, and the diagnosis point is generally 7mmol/L. “[However] you only start to get symptoms, such as needing the toilet more often, when your blood sugar levels are above 11mmol/L. Even then, people often don’t notice the symptoms and put them down to something else, such as their stress levels or their age,” explains Howarth. Although men are more at risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, the study showed that women are more likely to experience a delay to their diagnosis. “There is some speculation here, but it could be because women put their symptoms down to other factors such as hormones, stress or daily activities,” explains Howarth. Those who aren’t considered to be obese, or whose blood sugar was at the lower level of the diabetes range, were also more likely to have a delayed diagnosis. Lockdown has also been a driving factor in the number of undiagnosed diabetes cases: at least 60,000 cases of Type 2 diabetes in the UK were missed after lockdown began in March 2020, as patients were less likely to see GPs and get referred for checks, according to research from the University of Manchester. Experts are warning that the reduction in diagnoses rate means that the NHS now faces a “huge backlog” of undiagnosed patients. This comes at a crucial time for the nation’s health. Being obese is a crucial risk factor for developing Type 2 diabetes, yet over lockdown one in three people gained weight and decreased their physical activity. A separate study found that more than half admitted to snacking more, meaning that delays in diagnosis rates could only add to the number of people developing serious complications later down the line. In patients with Type-1 diabetes, the body attacks the cells in the pancreas, which stops insulin from being created. In Type-2, the pancreas either doesn’t produce enough insulin or it becomes ineffective at transporting glucose - something known as insulin resistance. Dr Prash Vas, consultant in Diabetes at London Bridge Hospital, explains that Type-2 diabetes “exists on a continuum”. At its earliest stage it is known as prediabetes, which occurs when your blood sugar levels are just higher than normal, but not high enough to warrant a diagnosis with Type-2. “[Prediabetes] has no symptoms. As your blood sugar levels go higher, the body will mount symptoms. Even this group of individuals can have complications, such as a three times higher risk of developing eye problems such as diabetic retinotherapy. There is also an increased chance of developing kidney problems and early nerve damage,” he says. The good news is that prediabetes is reversible through lifestyle changes, such as a healthy diet and more physical exercise. However, a delay to diagnosis means you can lose the opportunity to “optimise your blood sugar levels” as early as possible, explains Dr Vas. He adds that high blood sugar levels often interplay with other metabolic conditions, such as high blood pressure, obesity and abnormal cholesterol - all of which can trigger an "inflammatory state" in the body. This balancing act influences how likely you are to experience serious complications later down the line. Experts are also concerned about the rise in hidden diabetes, which is where people already have blood sugar levels that are above the World Health Organisation guidance. Research by the University of Exeter last year showed that half a million adults may have type 2 diabetes without realising. Two well established symptoms to look out for are polydipsia and polyuria; feeling thirsty all the time and needing to go to the bathroom more often. “You feel like you want to drink sweet things, because the body is asking for sugar. Because you are drinking a lot, you end up urinating more often,” says Dr Vas. Another sign is unexplained weight loss.“If the body can’t use the glucose in its system, it will start to use alternative fuel such as fat,” he says. “Because the muscles, and other organs, are unable to access the blood sugar they need, you will also feel tired.” Thrush is a lesser known sign of Type 2 diabetes. It usually occurs around the genitals, but also around the mouth, armpits and in between the fingers. “Because you are losing fluids - water, salt plus glucose - the content of your urine has changed, allowing for the formation of candida yeast [thrush],” says Dr Vas. Skin changes are also something to be aware of. "Glucose and insulin help to regulate wound healing, so the process can be impaired by Type 2 diabetes,” he says. This increases the risk of wound infections - and in the worst cases, amputations - later down the line. One study found that insomnia could also be a risk factor associated with developing Type-2 diabetes. Researchers from the Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden, found that people with insomnia were 17 per cent more likely to develop diabetes than those without. Because of how tricky it can be to recognise symptoms, it is crucial to understand your risk factor. Being overweight, your ethnicity, your family history and smoking can all increase your chances of developing Type-2 diabetes, and regular screening is recommended for those who are at risk. “Screening and detecting early gives people extra years to understand their diagnosis, and hopefully prevent them suffering from more serious complications later down the line,” says Dr Pras. Read more on diabetes: Quarter of diabetes cases missed over lockdown as obesity soars Five ways to beat type 2 diabetes The hidden symptoms of diabetes (that half a million adults may have missed)

    Like millions of other Americans, I closely followed the development and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine and eagerly waited for the day when I would be eligible. Although I would have gladly gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine if that's all that was available, I really hoped to get Johnson & Johnson.

    Essential workers who are not in health care are less likely to want a vaccine than the rest of the general public, according to new figures from the Kaiser Family Foundation.Why it matters: As vaccines become more available, health officials are increasingly grappling with vaccine hesitancy, particularly among those most at risk.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: According to the KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor, more than 20% of essential workers who don't work in health care settings say they will definitely not get the vaccine, compared to 7% of non-essential workers.Nearly half (48%) of essential workers not in health care settings have either already gotten the vaccine or will get it as soon as possible. ]Be smart: 22% said they'd get a vaccine if their job gave them $200. Nearly 20% said $50 would be enough to convince them, and another 23% would get the vaccine if their employer arranged for a medical provider to come to their work to administer the vaccine.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

    It only took four months after the start of the pandemic for staff in one hospital to skip singing “Happy Birthday” twice with ample soap and water Among the many human habits that the COVID-19 pandemic has laid bare is the importance of proper hand hygiene, proving that not only is hand-washing an effective (and []

