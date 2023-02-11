Man hit by car, dies early Saturday in crash at a North Sacramento intersection

Police are investigating an early Saturday incident that left a man dead after he was hit by a car in North Sacramento.

At 5:52 a.m., police responded to Norwood Avenue and Berthoud Street after receiving a report of a vehicle collision, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

Officers found a pedestrian had suffered major injuries. The Sacramento Fire Department arrived and took the man to a local hospital, where he later died.

Norwood Ave is back open. https://t.co/3IW9MTUd0b — Sacramento Police Department (@SacPolice) February 11, 2023

Police said that the driver remained at the scene and detectives with the Major Collision Investigation Unit were looking into the incident.

Police are not releasing the name of the driver or the man who died at this time. No further information was available as of Saturday morning.