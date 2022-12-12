Man hit car during police chase, intentionally dropped toddler while running from officers

A man faces multiple charges, including child abuse, after allegedly dropping a toddler while running from police after a crash.

On Dec. 8, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a drugs/narcotics violation at Appling Farms Parkway and Hillshire Road.

Deputies were working Operation Sleigh Ride, a multi-agency detail, in the area of Summer Avenue and Sycamore View when they saw a black Infiniti G37 that matched the description of a car used in several auto burglaries.

When they attempted to initiate a traffic stop for window tint, the driver refused to stop and continued on Summer Avenue, according to an affidavit.

The vehicle then turned right on Stage Road, speeding and disregarding a red light.

The driver turned on Appling Road and Reese Road.

When deputies started to lose a visual, Memphis Police began pursuing the car, records show.

The driver turned on Hillshire Road at Appling Farms Parkway, and MPD deployed stop sticks.

The car wrecked out and the driver intentionally hit a man inside a Chevy Blazer, according to an affidavit.

The suspect, John David Valentine, got out of the car and attempted to run away while carrying a toddler in his arms.

He allegedly threw a gun into a field then purposefully dropped the toddler while continuing to run, records show.

He was taken into custody by a K-9 unit.

Deputies found two bags of what appeared to be marijuana inside the Infiniti’s console, along with a silver digital scale.

They also found a 9mm handgun loaded with 17 rounds and one chambered round in the field.

Valentine did not have proof of liability insurance, records show.

Valentine is a convicted felon, having pled guilty to aggravated assault in October.

The toddler was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to the affidavit.

Valentine was taken to 201 Poplar.

He’s charged with aggravated assault, child abuse and neglect, violation child restraint law under 4 yrs., disregarding stop sign, violation of financial law, speeding, intentionally evade arrest in auto, failure to exercise due care, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession marijuana w/i man/sell/del, possession of firearm/dangerous felony, and convicted felon in possession of handgun.

