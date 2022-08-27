Man hit by car in UCF parking garage dies

The University of Central Florida Police Department is investigating a crash in a campus parking garage that left a man dead.

UCF Police and Seminole County Fire Rescue responded to parking Garage F near the athletic department just after 3 p.m. Thursday for reports of a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Initial reports were that the man who hit was pinned under the vehicle. According to a crash report, the responding officers made multiple attempts with a jack to lift the car off the victim.

They were eventually able to free the man from under the vehicle. Police say he was actually responsive at the scene before he was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center where he was later listed as being in critical condition, but stable. However, police say he later died from his injuries. The man has only been identified by police as an arena contracted worker.

Police identified the driver as a student who they say was looking for a parking spot at the time of the crash. Investigators say she was driving up the ramp between the first and second floors of the garage as the victim was walking down the ramp when he was hit.

The responding UCF police officers noted the driver appeared to be “distraught” at the scene, but they “did not observe any signs of impairment.”

Police also spike to three bystanders at the scene who said they didn’t actually see the crash but only ran over to see what was happening.

The UCFPD investigation into the crash is ongoing, but they say early signs indicate what happened was only a “tragic accident.”

