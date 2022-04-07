Man hit in drive-by shooting in central Fresno. He went in a store for help, police say

A man described as homeless was shot in a drive-by Thursday afternoon in east central Fresno, police said.

The man walked into a convenience store on Chestnut west of Olive avenues just before 12:30 p.m. and said he had been shot, according to officer Felipe Uribe.

Men in a black car drove by and fired multiple shots, striking the man and the building, police said. It was not yet clear what led up to the shooting, Uribe said.

The man was known to the liquor store employees and frequents the area, police said.

He was taken to an area hospital with a single gunshot wound not considered to be life-threatening, Uribe said.

Police said a homeless man was shot at least once in a drive-by near Chestnut and Olive avenues on Thursday, March 7, 2022.