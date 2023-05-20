Man hit with flatscreen TV during burglary, 3 men facing charges

A man was hit multiple times with brass knuckles and hit in the head with a flat-screen TV after three men broke into his house and demanded money, police say.

The Latrobe Police Department said they were called to a reported home invasion at the 1700 block of Lincoln Avenue at 4:04 a.m. Friday morning.

When they arrived they met a man who told them three men broke into his apartment and demanded money. He said one of the men hit him in the face and head with brass knuckles and that another hit him in the head with a flat-screen TV.

Authorities were able to use surveillance footage to help them in the investigation. They questioned Paul Kline, 30, and Christian Long, 21, and say they admitted to being involved in the home invasion. Kline and Long allegedly mentioned a third man that they only knew as “CHOPO” who was later identified as 22-year-old Edwardo Romero-Gross.

Latrobe Police Officers joined Pennsylvania State Police in issuing a search warrant at Romero-Gross’s apartment. They say they found items related to the robbery and a handgun with an obliterated serial number.

Kline and Long are facing charges related to robbery and burglary. Romero-Gross is facing similar charges and two counts of aggravated assault.

