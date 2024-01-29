Man who hit Fort Worth officer with stolen car in 2020 sentenced to life in prison

A man who in 2020 hit and severely injured a Fort Worth police officer with a vehicle has been sentenced to life in prison, according to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.

Ronnie Jackson, 41, was sentenced Monday by the Tarrant County jury that found him guilty of aggravated assault of a police officer with a deadly weapon. Police in 2020 said Jackson was initially charged with attempted capital murder and evading arrest.

Jackson hit Matt Brazeal, a Fort Worth police officer who was setting down spike strips in a road on Loop 820 to assist with a pursuit of a stolen SUV, on June 13, 2020, police said at the time. The officer underwent extensive surgery and spent time in the intensive care unit.

Jackson was driving the stolen car and turned toward Brazeal, striking him, the district attorney’s office said in a news release Monday. He ran Brazeal over before fleeing the scene to hide in a nearby neighborhood.

“This person is a danger to everyone he comes in contact with,” Assistant District Attorney D.J. Estes told the jury, according to the release. “It is safer for everyone, including the defendant, if he is in prison.”

This story contains information from the Star-Telegram’s archives.