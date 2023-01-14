Man hit in head with hammer in Downtown Seattle robbery

Police are investigating after a man suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit in the head with a hammer in a Downtown Seattle robbery.

According to police, around 2:15 p.m., the suspect went up to the victim at Fourth Avenue and Pike Street, hit him in the head with the hammer, and stole his backpack.

Police arrested the suspect near the scene a short time later.

Seattle Fire Department medics provided aid to the victim at the scene before transporting him to Harborview Medical Center.

Seattle Police Department robbery detectives will book the suspect into the King County Jail, police said.