Man who hit, killed 78-year-old man on McKnight Road thought he hit deer, attorney claims

It’s been almost a year since Donald Leach, 78, was hit by a car and killed after leaving his job at Target in McCandless on the night of March 11, 2023.

Last week, charges were finally filed against the driver who hit him and fled, Karl Scott, 36.

Channel 11 was there Wednesday as Scott appeared in court for the first time. His attorney, Albert Veverka, said Scott believed he hit a deer that night and continued to drive home.

“My client truly believes he hit a deer that night. If he had known he hit someone, he would have stopped. He would have rendered aid,” Veverka said.

According to a criminal complaint, Scott’s car was identified by pieces left behind at the intersection of McKnight Road and Blazier Drive.

“He has no prior record. He was not impaired. He was simply coming home from work like anyone else. It was dark and it was a terrible tragedy,” Veverka said.

The complaint claims Scott never came to a complete stop or got out of his car to observe the damage.

“There’s been nothing to hide here, it was just a tragic accident. He’s devastated by it,” Veverka said. “When the police approached him about it, he was very apologetic. He said, ‘Oh my gosh I thought I hit a deer,’ and he’s been cooperating ever since.”

Leach’s son said the family is glad they are one step closer to justice being served and they hope the truth is clear in trial.

Scott waived his preliminary hearing today and the case will be taken to criminal court next.

