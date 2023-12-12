Man hit, killed by car in East County

RAMONA, Calif. — A 59-year-old man crossing the street against a “Don’t Walk” sign Sunday was killed when he was struck by a vehicle in Ramona, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. on state Route 67 (Main St.) near the intersection of 14th Street, Officer Jared Grieshaber with the California Highway Patrol said in a news release Monday.

A 23-year-old woman driving a 2023 Nissan Altima in the No. 2 lane on SR-67 crashed into the pedestrian, according to authorities. The man, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Nissan, which overturned while trying to avoid the pedestrian, came to a stop against the Bank of America building southwest of the intersection, per CHP.

The driver of the Nissan remained at the scene, but it does not appear that driving under the influence was a factor in the crash.

