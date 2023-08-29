Man hit and killed by car while walking on Marietta road, police say
Marietta police are investigating a crash that killed a man on Monday night.
It happened just after 8 p.m. on Franklin Gateway, just north of Delk Road. Police said a Dodge Grand Caravan going south hit a person walking north.
Investigators say the man stepped out into the road.
The man was taken to the hospital but died in the emergency room.
Police are still working to identify the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer P. Wishon at 770-794-5384.
