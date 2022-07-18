Man hit, killed by car while riding bike in Perry

A man riding a bicycle was hit and killed by a car in Perry Monday morning, officials said.

The wreck happened about 9:30 a.m. on Larry Walker Parkway.

Perry native John Houser, 76, was riding his bike on the northbound road when a car hit him. He died after being taken to Perry Hospital, according to the Perry Police Department. The vehicle, a 2004 Ford Expedition, fled the scene after hitting Houser.

Officers from Perry Police and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office found the car on Elko Road near the Georgia National Fairgrounds and arrested the driver, Hawkinsville native Jay Reaves.

The incident is under investigation by Georgia State Patrol officers.

Reaves is being held without bond at the Houston County Sheriff’s Office detention center on charges of vehicular homicide.