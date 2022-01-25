Man hit and killed Hillsborough pedestrian, then left scene, deputies say

Authorities have arrested a man who they say hit and killed a pedestrian in Hillsborough County, then left the scene.

The crash occurred just after 8 a.m. on Jan. 14 in Dover. Hillsborough sheriff’s officials said the driver of a black Ford Mustang convertible hit the pedestrian on Gallagher Road and drove off south toward Lewis Raulerson Road.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital and died.

The sheriff’s office issued a news release about the fatal hit and run that day, which noted that the Mustang would be missing the right-side mirror and may have had damage to the front passenger side.

Sheriff’s officials announced on Tuesday that they, along with the U.S. Marshals Task Force, had arrested Joseph Cantrell, 39, in connection with the fatal crash. Cantrell was booked at the Hillsborough County Jail on a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal crash, which is a felony. He was being held without bail Tuesday afternoon, records show.

No other details, including the name of the person who was killed, were released by the sheriff’s office.