Man hit, killed by limousine while walking on Arlington street, police say

A man died after he was hit by a limousine while walking on North Collins Street in Arlington on Tuesday night, police said.

The accident was reported shortly before 11 p.m.

Investigators determined that the pedestrian, a 31-year-old man wearing dark clothing, was walking in the right lane of traffic in the 3600 block of North Collins when a limo traveling northbound struck him, Arlington police said in a news release Wednesday.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“The driver of the limo pulled over, remained on the scene, and provided reasonable assistance,” police said in the release. “She is not facing any criminal charges in connection to this incident.”

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the pedestrian once his next of kin have been notified.

The Arlington Police Department said it wants to remind the public that pedestrians should always use sidewalks and only cross roadways at traffic lights and designated crosswalks.