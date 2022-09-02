Man who hit and killed Pinellas deputy while driving drunk gets 35 years prison

The man who hit and killed a Pinellas deputy while driving drunk and speeding away from law enforcement was sentenced to 35 years in prison Friday.

Law enforcement, reporters and family members crowded into a Pinellas courtroom Friday afternoon to watch as Robert Allen Holzaepfel, now 35, accepted a plea deal in connection with the death of 30-year-old Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Michael Magli.

Holzaepfel was passed out in a pickup truck at a red light on Forelock Road on Feb. 17, 2021, when he was approached by first responders from East Lake Fire Rescue. They broke the truck’s window to try to get into the car and help Holzaepfel. He then sped off and drove south down East Lake Road, according to Pinellas Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.

Deputies responded to the scene to stop Holzaepfel. Magli had gotten out of his car to deploy stop sticks when Holzaepfel’s truck slammed into Magli and spun out of control into the median, trapping the deputy under the vehicle. Holzaepfel’s blood alcohol level was almost three times the legal limit at the time of the crash, deputies said.

Magli’s death was the first line-of-duty death in the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office’s 110-year history, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.