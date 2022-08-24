Man hit and killed riding his bike in East St. Louis. Police on lookout for vehicle.

A 59-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle while riding his bicycle early in East St. Louis early Wednesday morning.

Freddie Perry was riding near 19th and State streets at about 2:17 a.m., police said. St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. released the identity of the victim and said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

East St. Louis Police were dispatched to investigate the incident at 1:17 a.m. A responding officer a silver-colored vehicle with Illinois plates heading west at a high rate of speed, said Assistant Chief Ranodore Foggs.

The vehicle had damage to its front end and windshield, he said. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but it sped across the Poplar Street Bridge into Missouri, said Foggs.

Illinois State Police and East St. Louis police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 618-482-6724.