Man hit and killed after running onto Highway 99 identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man who officers say ran onto Highway 99 and stopped directly in the path of a vehicle that hit him, inflicting fatal injuries, has been identified.

Hector Figueroa Otero, 46, died at the scene of the crash Tuesday night on northbound Highway 99 at the 13th Avenue off-ramp, according to coroner’s officials. California Highway Patrol investigators say alcohol or drugs may have been involved.

Otero lived across the street from the highway “and intentionally ran into the No. 3 lane,” according to a CHP release. The driver remained at the scene.

