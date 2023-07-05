Man hit, killed by train in Ocala, police say

Ocala police are investigating after a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a train.

Officer responded to the railroad crossing at the 600 block of NW 2nd St., after report that a southbound CSX train hit a pedestrian.

The man was declared dead at the scene, police said.

The police have not released the name of the victim.

