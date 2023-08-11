Man hit, killed by train in Ocala

A man died Thursday after he was hit by a train in Ocala, according to the police department.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Ocala police officers were called to the railroad crossing near the 2000 block of NE 19th Ave. just after 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon for reports of a man hit by a train.

See a map of the area below:

READ: Former accountant at local insurance company charged in $1.4 million embezzlement scheme

According to police, the accident involved a southbound CSX train.

Ocala Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police have only identified the victim as a 33-year-old man.

Traffic was diverted from the area for hours while police worked to figure out how the man got hit.

That investigation is ongoing.

READ: Deadly crash at Walt Disney World involved car, bus & SUV, FHP says

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.