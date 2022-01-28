Man hit, killed by train on railroad bridge in east Fort Worth, police say

A man died after he was hit by a train while standing on a railroad bridge over East Loop 820 Thursday evening near Cravens Road in east Fort Worth, according to police.

The man, who has not been identified, was struck by the train around 4:50 p.m. Thursday and died at the scene, police said.

Police did not say if they knew what the man was doing on the bridge.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the man after next of kin has been notified.