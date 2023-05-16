Woman charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI for fatal hit and run in New Florence

An Indiana County woman is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence for allegedly hitting and killing a pedestrian in New Florence and fleeing the scene Monday night.

State police said Melissa Ann Anderson, 52, of East Wheatfield, told them she used heroin before the crash.

Barry Lynn Cassidy, 61, of New Florence was hit along 13th Street in front of the Dollar General store.

Police found Anderson near her home about eight miles away from the scene. She told authorities that she and the two passengers used heroin before the crash and that she knew she hit someone.

Anderson is also charged with accidents involving death while not licensed and related offenses.

She was denied bail and is being held at the Westmoreland County Prison. A preliminary hearing is set for May 26.

