Man hit and killed while running from deputies across highway, South Carolina cops say

A high-speed chase ended with a man dead after he fled deputies in South Carolina, authorities said.

Charleston County deputies noticed a vehicle driving recklessly around 1 a.m. on May 16 near Ashley Phosphate Road and Interstate 26 in Charleston, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

When deputies tried to pull over the vehicle, the driver fled “at high speed” and drove onto I-26. The deputies followed and a chase on the interstate ensued, according to the release.

The vehicle fled eastbound and turned around to drive westbound, with deputies trailing. The sheriff’s office laid out Stop Sticks, a type of tire deflation device, which brought the vehicle to a halt, the release said.

The male driver exited the vehicle and began to run across lanes of traffic, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies from the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving around 1 a.m. Monday near Ashley Phosphate Road and Interstate 26. The vehicle fled at high speed on eastbound I-26, and a pursuit ensued. 1/3 #chsnews pic.twitter.com/SEGeVbyCPn — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (@ChasCoSheriff) May 16, 2022

An oncoming civilian vehicle hit the man near the connector to Highway 52 and he was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office did not say if the civilian driver was injured.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the fatality, according to the sheriff’s office. McClatchy News reached out to the South Carolina Highway Patrol for comment on May 16 and did not receive an immediate response.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the driver who was killed.

Charleston is about 116 miles southeast of Columbia.

Story continues

Driver going 110 mph as girlfriend breastfed baby said he needed restroom, TN cops say

Wrong-way driver slams into fleet of motorcyclists, killing 3 from Louisiana, cops say

Woman tied up and forced to lure friend to apartment during carjacking, Texas cops say

Fight over girl leads to drive-by shooting that may leave boy paralyzed, Texas cops say