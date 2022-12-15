Man who hit law enforcement cars, fled scene in southeast Rochester Wednesday identified

Dec. 15—ROCHESTER — The man who

fled from Olmsted County Sheriff's deputies in southeast Rochester Wednesday night

as they were approaching him has been identified.

Jesse James Johnson, 38, was located by Sheriff's deputies who knew he had a felony warrant for his arrest after locating his vehicle in the parking lot on the 1000 block of 15th Avenue Southeast just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.

After seeing the deputies, Johnson got in his car to leave and struck law enforcement vehicles on his way out. An Olmsted County Sheriff's deputy shot at Johnson's car.

Johnson has not been located, and it's unknown if he was injured.

Rochester Police Department crime prevention and communications coordinator Amanda Grayson said the warrant is for second degree assault with a dangerous weapon and third degree assault.

RPD is investigating the use of force incident regarding the Sheriff's deputy, which is standard practice.

Johnson is described as 5-foot-8 and 215 pounds. Grayson said he's been known to carry firearms. He was last seen driving a silver 2008 Pontiac G6 with Minnesota license plates BKT665. The car might have damage to the rear bumper.