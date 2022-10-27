Man hit over head with tire iron in violent Manhattan robbery

A man was beaten up and bashed with a tire iron in a violent Manhattan robbery, police said Wednesday.

The 43-year-old victim was walking out of a bodega on the corner of St. Nicholas Ave. and W. 192nd St. in Washington Heights around 9:05 p.m. on Oct. 2 when about three men jumped him, according to cops.

One of the attackers hit him over the head with a tire iron while the others punched and kicked him multiple times.

As the victim tried to run away, the crew snatched his bicycle and backpack, which contained a speaker, a bike lock, a debit card and IDs, cops said.

The crew ran off, leaving the injured man outside the deli.

Medics took the victim to New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center in stable condition.

Police on Wednesday released images of two of the men involved in the hopes someone may recognize them.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.