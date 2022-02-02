Man who hit patrol cars while intoxicated in December pleads guilty

Feb. 1—The 21-year-old man who injured multiple people while driving intoxicated and being chased by Spokane Valley police was sentenced to four months in jail last week.

Justus L. Armijo-Wilkins pleaded guilty to two counts of third-degree assault, attempting to elude a police vehicle, and driving while under the influence.

Spokane Valley deputies responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle on the 1700 block of block of North Glenn Court just after midnight on Dec. 1, according to a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

There, they found Armijo-Wilkins in the driver's seat and a woman in the passenger seat. They both appeared to be sleeping, with items commonly related to drug use visible to deputies, the sheriff's office said.

Armijo-Wilkins stirred as deputies announced themselves.

Despite being told not to, he rolled up his window, then drove his car back and forth, hitting patrol cars, in order to flee, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies pursued Armijo-Wilkins, who they said drove recklessly and ignored traffic lights.

While heading south on University Road approaching 32nd Avenue, Armijo-Wilkins slowed down but continued through a red light, hitting another car and causing it to roll on its side.

The occupants of the vehicle, one adult and one child, had minor cuts and injuries.

Armijo-Wilkins was convicted of possession of a controlled substance in Kootenai County in 2020, but otherwise had no prior criminal convictions, according to a court report.

He was sentenced to four months in jail for the assault and eluding, both felonies. He was sentenced to 54 days in jail with 54 days credit for time served for driving under the influence, a gross misdemeanor.