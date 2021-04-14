Man hit pregnant woman and pounded her puppy on the pavement until it died, cops say

Hollywood police are looking for a man who detectives say hit a pregnant woman and brutally beat her pit bull puppy named Bai Bai until it died.

The man, who is the father of the unborn child, was ordered by the court to stay away from the woman in January after he was arrested for battery.

Police said Tuesday they needed help locating 20-year-old Tyson Pierre Louis, who is out of jail on pretrial release from the January domestic violence case.

According to Louis Pierre’s arrest affidavit, police were called to a Shell gas station at 2600 N. 29th Ave. at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found the unidentified woman with “visible injuries” to the face, the department said in a news release.

The woman, who is 16 weeks pregnant, told officers that Pierre Louis’s father was giving her a ride to her car when he stopped to pick up his son.

She told the father to drop her off at the next exit, but he continued on and stopped at the Shell, according to the report. When they pulled into the station, the suspect grabbed the woman’s phone and threw it on the ground, because he thought she was disrespecting his father, an officer wrote in the report.

“As she was trying to get out of the vehicle the arrestee struck her with a closed fist in the face, which caused a contusion to her right eye,” the officer said in the report.

Pierre Louis then turned his attention to the woman’s 9-week-old gray puppy. Police say the man said since he paid for the puppy, “he can do whatever he wants to it.”

He took the puppy and “threw it from one pump to another,” police said in the report.

“He then proceeded to pick the puppy up, raising it over his head and slammed it on the ground, ultimately killing the puppy,” an officer wrote.

The woman then got out of the car to help her puppy and Pierre Louis got into the car and told his father to drive away, police said.

Pierre Louis faces charges including animal cruelty, aggravated battery on a pregnant woman and violation of pretrial release conditions in a domestic violence case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hollywood Police Department at 954-764-4357(HELP) or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477(TIPS).

Miami Herald staff writer Devoun Cetoute contributed to this report.