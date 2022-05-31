Man hit by random gunshots while walking with girlfriend in Midtown Atlanta

A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in Midtown Atlanta.

Atlanta police said on Monday night, officers went to 1270 Spring St NW on a call of a person shot.

When they got to the scene, they did not find anyone, but were notified that a gunshot victim arrived at Piedmont Hospital.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The police investigation said the victim and his girlfriend were walking back when the shooting happened.

As she was walking into the building, she heard multiple gunshots and realized her boyfriend had been shot.

Police have not identified the victim. They also have no one in custody or a person of interest at this time.

TRENDING STORIES

Investigators said they are working to determine the events that led up to the shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: