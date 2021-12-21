Man hit by RCSO stun gun dies one week later; four deputies on administrative leave

Jermaine Jones, left, with his daughter Alanah Jones, and his fiancé, Letayia Anderson.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misspelled the name of Jermaine Jones Jr.'s fiance, Letayia Anderson. This story has been updated.

Jermaine Jones Jr., who was hospitalized last week for head injuries he suffered while in law enforcement's custody, has died. As of Friday, four deputies have been placed on administrative leave in connection with the death.

Jones, 24, had been in a coma at AU Medical Center with multiple head injuries after an incident with Richmond County Sheriff's deputies on Oct. 11 that led to him being hit by a stun gun and arrested. It's not known what caused Jones' head injuries, which happened sometime after his arrest.

He was confirmed to be brain dead by his family on Oct. 13.

Jermaine Jones Jr., 24, with his daughter, Alanah Jones. Jones died one week after being hit by a stun gun and involved in a struggle with Richmond County Sheriff's deputies.

GBI Investigation

Coroner Mark Bowen said Jones was pronounced dead at 2:08 p.m. at AU Medical Center. An autopsy is scheduled at the GBI Lab. Bowen said it is not known how long the autopsy will take.

Four Richmond County deputies – Inv. Richard Russell, Deputy Leslie Gaiter, Deputy Parker Leathers and Deputy Christopher Brown – were placed on administrative leave on Friday. On Tuesday the GBI confirmed the investigation is still active.

Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jared Williams said his office has been in communication with the GBI. Williams said he will review their findings once the GBI investigation is complete.

What happened to Jones?

Jones was riding in the back seat of a black SUV, which his uncle was driving with his father Jermaine Jones Sr. They were stopped by deputies at the intersection of Highland Avenue and Clifton Street.

According to the incident report, Brown observed the SUV driving, north on Highland Avenue with a tinted tag cover obstructing the actual tag. After pulling them over, Brown explained why they were being stopped.

The report said Brown asked Jones' uncle, who owned the vehicle, if he would consent to a search of the vehicle and he did. Deputy Lora Hucko, and her canine partner did an open air search.

Brown found a gun – a 9mm Glock 26 handgun – inside the vehicle under the right rear passenger seat and Jones ran. Anderson believes her fiancé did so because he was on probation.

Jermaine Jones, 24, fell into a coma at AU Medical Center after he was hit by a stun gun and involved in a struggle with Richmond County Sheriff's deputies on Oct. 11.

Jones was struck in the back with the taser by Russell before falling to the ground. The family claims deputies were hitting and punching Jones while trying to handcuff him. The incident report says "a brief struggle" with Jones took place before he was taken into custody. Once handcuffed, he was placed in the back of a patrol car.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigations said via email that Jones was charged by the sheriff’s office with possession of a firearm by first offender (felony) and obstruction of a law enforcement officer (misdemeanor).

According to the sheriff’s office, Jones suffered a medical emergency on his way to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center and was transported to the hospital. The investigation was then turned over to the GBI.

