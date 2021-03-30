Man hit by rubber bullet sues Tampa, claiming ‘excessive force’ in protests

TAMPA — Jordon Coury was one man in a sea of hundreds marching through downtown Tampa on May 31, praying, crying and cursing at Tampa police officers as they demanded justice for George Floyd.

For hours, police in riot gear monitored the ebb and flow of the group. Then, as the sun began to set on a sweltering day over Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, a shaky cell phone video shows one police officer fire what turned out to be rubber bullets, sparking an explosion of chaos as hundreds of people ran for cover.

Coury, 25, an Army reservist and former Marine, tried to help his fellow protesters flee to safety as officers “indiscriminately” fired on the crowd at “eye level,” Coury said in a lawsuit. Then, one of the bullets struck the back of Coury’s head, drilling a small hole through his skull and sending him to the ground vomiting with traumatic brain injuries, the lawsuit said.

Coury’s version of events is spelled out in the lawsuit filed earlier this month in Hillsborough Circuit Court, accusing the city of Tampa of excessive force and negligence against a crowd described in the lawsuit as “peaceful protesters.”

Coury seeks money for medical treatment and damages.

An email seeking comment from the city of Tampa was not immediately answered Tuesday.

In recent days, Coury created a GoFundMe page online titled “Small assistance to help since I can’t work.” In a brief posting, he wrote he is still “unable to work due to his prolonged post-concussion symptoms.”

“Can’t go outside because the sun is too bright, and my motor skills are still slightly off,” Coury’s post said. “I will be going and seeing a specialist soon and I know I will need some type of initial payment to get treatment started.”

The lawsuit doesn’t name any individual members of the Tampa Police Department. Instead, it claims the city was “negligent in failing to vet, train, supervise, and/or direct its officers in how to handle a peaceful crowd in tumultuous times.”

The protesters remained peaceful all day and never provoked the police, the lawsuit said. YouTube videos of the incident show a long line of officers “standing at ease and not threatened in any way while the unknown officer fires the weapon into the peaceful crowd,” according to the lawsuit.

Only one officer fired bullets in the lawsuit’s narrative, but other officers may have been negligent for failing to stop him, the suit said.

The day before the protest, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor and Police Chief Brian Dugan took part in marches protesting Floyd’s death May 25 while in Minneapolis police custody. Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin is standing trial this week in Floyd’s death.

Castor and Dugan also made statements condemning police brutality and sharing in the outrage over Floyd’s death. But that evening, Castor said at the time, something changed as the crowds of previously peaceful demonstrators began throwing “fireworks, glass bottles and rocks.”

Officers arrested 41 people during violence centered on the University Mall area along Fletcher Avenue in north Tampa. About 40 businesses were damaged and looted; five were set on fire. Twenty-seven police vehicles were damaged and a Tampa officer suffered minor burns when a mortar was thrown at police.

When Coury and hundreds of others began protesting downtown the next day, they were met by law enforcement officers seeking to head off more destruction.

Police officers were outfitted in riot gear and Castor had instituted a city-wide curfew. Gov. Ron DeSantis had activated the Florida National Guard and troops were staged at Raymond James Stadium awaiting orders.

That afternoon, Castor and Dugan held a press conference, urging peaceful protesters to “stay home” and warning that “physical violence and looting are not the answer., they are simply criminal behavior.”

This is a developing story. Stay with www.tampabay.com for updates.