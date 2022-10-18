Man hit showering girlfriend with hammer, NY cops say. Then a police-car chase ensued

A New York man accused of attacking his girlfriend with a hammer was taken into custody after leading police on a vehicle chase, according to officials.

Before sunrise on Monday, Oct. 17, police from Clarkstown, a town just north of New York City, arrived at the Tappan Zee Hotel following reports of a woman screaming, according to a release from the police department.

Upon arrival, the police saw that the woman had “substantial lacerations” on her head. She told them that her boyfriend struck her with a hammer while she was showering, according to the release. She managed to escape and reach the hotel staff who phoned the police.

The boyfriend, a 46-year-old from a nearby town, was not at the hotel, but New York State Police located him several hours later in a neighboring county, according to the release.

Following a police chase, the man crashed his vehicle in Newburgh, a town along the Hudson River located about 70 miles north of New York City, causing him to sustain minor injuries, according to the release.

The man was taken into police custody and will be charged with attempted murder and assault, according to the release. Police said he’s expected to face additional charges.

An attorney for the man could not immediately be reached for comment by McClatchy News, and a spokesperson for the Clarkstown Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

No further details were provided about the woman’s condition.

