Man hit with stray bullet during parking lot shooting, police looking for answers

Decatur Police are trying to piece together an investigation after a man was shot early Saturday morning.

At 2:40 a.m., police were called to the 100 block of Electric Avenue on reports of shots fired. Officers spoke with a witness who said someone was shooting in a parking lot of the location.

Police were told that a man was hit by a stray bullet and he drove to a gas station for help.

The man was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are still working out details in the investigation and speaking with people involved.

If you have any information, the Decatur Police Department asks that you contact them at 404-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta at 404-577-8477 to remain anonymous.

