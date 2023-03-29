Man hit by stray bullet at Interstate 35E exit ramp in downtown St. Paul

A man standing alongside an Interstate 35E exit ramp in downtown St. Paul on Tuesday afternoon was shot in the leg by a driver whose target was another driver, police said.

Officers were called to the interstate’s northbound exit ramp at Kellogg Boulevard about 2 p.m. and found the 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Regions Hospital by St. Paul Fire Department medics with an injury not considered life-threatening, said Sgt. Mike Ernster, a police spokesman.

The man was not involved in the shooting, Ernster said.

Officers found spent shell casings and a gray Buick at Marion Street and St. Anthony Avenue that matched the description provided by witnesses, according to Ernster. The car had a flat tire and was shot up.

The driver told officers he did not know why the other driver shot at him, Ernster said.

The suspect vehicle, possibly a black Dodge Charger, was not located and no arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information about it is encouraged to call investigators at 651-266-5650.

Related Articles