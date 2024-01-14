Man is hit by three vehicles and dies as none of the drivers stop, California cops say

A man hit by three vehicles while crossing a Los Angeles street died, and none of the drivers stopped, California police reported.

A man in his late 20s or early 30s was hit by a pickup truck while crossing a street mid-block in Pacoima around 11:45 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, Los Angeles police said in a news release.

The light-colored truck knocked the man to the pavement, where he was hit by an SUV while trying to get up, police said. The crash knocked him into oncoming traffic, where police said another SUV ran him over.

None of the drivers stopped to check on the man or provide first aid, police said.

Firefighters responded and pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene, police said. Investigators are still working to identify him.

Pacoima is about 25 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

The city has a standing reward of up to $50,000 for the arrest and conviction of a hit-and-run driver, police said.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call 818-644-8022 or 818-644-8115. Anonymous tips can be left at 800-222-8477.

