Man hit by train gets up, walks away before first responders can help, Ohio cops say

A man was hit by a train while crossing a set of tracks in northern Ohio, but when police arrived, he was nowhere to be found, outlets reported.

The call came in to the Bucyrus Police Department around 12:23 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, the Bucyrus Telegraph Forum reported.

The train conductor told authorities that the man slipped through the crossing gates and was attempting to walk to the other side of the tracks, right in front of the moving train, the newspaper reported. He was struck by the front of the train.

Fire, EMS and Ohio Highway Patrol also responded to the scene, Crawford County Now reported. They searched the area but the man — believed to be in his late 30s or early 40s — was gone.

The man was last seen sitting near the tracks, police told the outlet. Investigators believe he must have gotten up and walked away, despite whatever injuries he may have sustained.

“We are concerned about his welfare,” the Bucyrus Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the department at 419-562-1006, ext. 251.

