Man hit by train in Tampa, taken to hospital with serious injuries, police say

A man was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a train Tuesday morning near Lowry Park in Tampa, according to the Tampa Police Department.

The collision occurred just east of the Busch Boulevard and N Boulevard intersection around 11 a.m., officers said. The agency said early reports indicate the man may have been lying near the tracks at the time of the crash.

CSX police — officers for the freight railroad company — are on their way to the scene, according to Tampa police.