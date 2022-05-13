Man hit with trio of felony drug charges

May 13—A local man appeared in court last week on felony drug charges.

David Allen Kingery is charged in Lincoln County District Court with three counts of felony possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Court documents indicate that the charges date back to a traffic stop on Jan. 2, 2020.

Lincoln County deputies stopped a vehicle driven by Kingery and allegedly observed a pipe and marijuana in a container in his pocket.

After receiving a search warrant, deputies allegedly discovered glass pipes used to smoke methamphetamine, two baggies with a substance that appeared to be meth, a container with pills and a foil packet with an unknown substance.

Documents note that the suspected drugs were sent to the state crime lab for a chemical analysis, which determined the substances were meth, oxycodone and buprenorphine.

The felony drug charges carry a sentence of up to five years in prison and a $50,000 fine.