Man hit victim with gun during Midtown robbery, police say

A man was arrested after allegedly hitting another man with a gun during a robbery in Midtown.

On Nov. 7, a man reported an incident that happened four days prior in a back lot, near the 1500 block of Union Avenue.

According to an affidavit, the man said someone he knows as Dallas Davis, along with two other people, chased him from the area.

All three worked as valets at a nearby club, according to the affidavit.

The man said they punched, choked and kicked him.

During the assault, Davis allegedly hit the man on the left eye with a handgun while the other two suspects robbed him.

Records show the victim suffered severe injuries and lost the use of his left eye for a time. He was taken to Regional One.

On Nov. 11, Davis was identified through Memphis Police databases and identified in a photo lineup, according to the affidavit.

He’s charged with especially aggravated robbery, records show.

