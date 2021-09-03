Man hit woman with baton at Tampa bar, police say, drawing Instagram outrage

Josh Fiallo, Tampa Bay Times
·2 min read

TAMPA — A restroom attendant was arrested for hitting a woman in the head with a baton during a fight at a downtown bar, Tampa police said.

Brandon Nobles, 50, of Tampa, was arrested just before 3 a.m. Sunday at Park & Rec, 290 S Meridian Ave. Nobles faces a charge of aggravated battery with a weapon causing great bodily harm.

The woman was taken to Tampa General Hospital and is in stable condition, police said Friday. She was in a group of people being removed from the bar by security personnel when Nobles “armed himself with a collapsible baton” and hit her in the head, police said.

A woman identified as the victim in Instagram posts shared one of the posts on her own Instagram page.

The woman did not respond to requests for comment sent to her Instagram account and no one answered at phone numbers listed in her name.

The Tampa Bay Times is not identifying her because she is the victim of a violent crime.

One Instagram post quoted witnesses saying the woman was trying to break up a fight, not start one. According to the post, the woman jumped in to protect another woman who had angered a security guard during a game of bucket pong and he hit her with a baton.

A digital flier circulated Friday on Instagram and Facebook, showing pictures described as the woman’s head injuries along with the hashtag #BOYCOTTPARK&REC.

Park & Rec released a statement Friday, wishing the woman “a speedy recovery” and saying Nobles is not a Park & Rec employee or a member of the private security business hired Sunday night. Park & Rec said it has contacted Tampa police about bringing in off-duty officers at night to ensure customers’ safety.

Nobles’ arrest report says he was an employee of J&M Valet Services and that he worked as a bathroom attendant. No answered phone calls placed Friday to numbers listed for the company and its manager.

Nobles remained in custody at the Hillsborough County Jail on Friday in lieu of $19,500 bail.

